Texas A&M campus

Pathways stand empty in front of the Academic Building on the Texas A&M campus in College Station on Friday, March 13, 2020. 

 Michael Miller/The Eagle

Texas A&M University and Blinn College will receive almost $54 million in federal grants from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund authorized by the CARES Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas Sen. John Cornyn announced Tuesday.

Texas A&M will receive $39,816,443 in total aid with $19,908,222 going toward student aid. Blinn will receive an aid package of $14,141,911 with $7,070,956 going toward student aid. Sam Houston State University will receive $17,468,204 in total aid with $8,734,102 going toward student aid.

The Texas A&M University System will receive a total allocation of $112.5 million among its 11 schools with $56.3 million going to student grants, according to figures from the U.S. Department of Education.

Texas A&M's main campus in College Station is receiving the highest allocation of universities and colleges in the state of Texas and the 10th-highest allocation in the nation.

Collectively, Texas institutions of higher education were awarded more than $1 billion of the $14 billion available from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to support post-secondary education students and institutions.

At least 50 percent of each grant must go toward providing students with emergency financial aid grants to help cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the coronavirus. The CARES Act also allows each institution discretion in how to award this assistance to its students.

“No Texan should have to give up their education because of the economic effects of the coronavirus,” Cornyn said in a release. “In addition to allowing students to defer their federal student loan payments for six months, the CARES Act provides targeted funding to Texas institutions to help students continue their education – even if that means taking classes online.”

Texas A&M University System CARES Act Allocations 
 School  Total Allocation Grants to Students
 Texas A&M  $39,816,443 $19,908,222
 Prairie View A&M  $13,752,928 $6,876,464 
 Tarleton State  $10,893,519 $5,446,760
 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi  $10,105,662 $5,052,831 
 Texas A&M International  $9,501,756 $4,750,878 
 Texas A&M-Commerce  $7,193,156 $3,596,578 
 Texas A&M-Kingsville $7,087,427 $3,543,714 
 West Texas A&M  $5,764,767 $2,882,384 
 Texas A&M-San Antonio  $5,613.425 $2,806,713 
 Texas A&M-Texarkana  $1,525,001 $762,501 
 Texas A&M-Central Texas  $1,318,324 $659,162 
 Total Allocations  $112,572,408 $56,286,207 

Figures from table above were retrieved from the U.S. Department of Education

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.