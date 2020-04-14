Texas A&M University and Blinn College will receive almost $54 million in federal grants from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund authorized by the CARES Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas Sen. John Cornyn announced Tuesday.
Texas A&M will receive $39,816,443 in total aid with $19,908,222 going toward student aid. Blinn will receive an aid package of $14,141,911 with $7,070,956 going toward student aid. Sam Houston State University will receive $17,468,204 in total aid with $8,734,102 going toward student aid.
The Texas A&M University System will receive a total allocation of $112.5 million among its 11 schools with $56.3 million going to student grants, according to figures from the U.S. Department of Education.
Texas A&M's main campus in College Station is receiving the highest allocation of universities and colleges in the state of Texas and the 10th-highest allocation in the nation.
Collectively, Texas institutions of higher education were awarded more than $1 billion of the $14 billion available from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to support post-secondary education students and institutions.
At least 50 percent of each grant must go toward providing students with emergency financial aid grants to help cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the coronavirus. The CARES Act also allows each institution discretion in how to award this assistance to its students.
“No Texan should have to give up their education because of the economic effects of the coronavirus,” Cornyn said in a release. “In addition to allowing students to defer their federal student loan payments for six months, the CARES Act provides targeted funding to Texas institutions to help students continue their education – even if that means taking classes online.”
|School
|Total Allocation
|Grants to Students
|Texas A&M
|$39,816,443
|$19,908,222
|Prairie View A&M
|$13,752,928
|$6,876,464
|Tarleton State
|$10,893,519
|$5,446,760
|Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
|$10,105,662
|$5,052,831
|Texas A&M International
|$9,501,756
|$4,750,878
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|$7,193,156
|$3,596,578
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|$7,087,427
|$3,543,714
|West Texas A&M
|$5,764,767
|$2,882,384
|Texas A&M-San Antonio
|$5,613.425
|$2,806,713
|Texas A&M-Texarkana
|$1,525,001
|$762,501
|Texas A&M-Central Texas
|$1,318,324
|$659,162
|Total Allocations
|$112,572,408
|$56,286,207
Figures from table above were retrieved from the U.S. Department of Education
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.