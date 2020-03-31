Texas A&M University and the Brazos County A&M Club announced Tuesday both will livestream Aggie Muster ceremonies instead of holding in-person events on April 21 due to COVID-19 concerns.
A&M will stream Campus Muster online and will televise the event. This decision was made in compliance with university, state and CDC recommendations against large gatherings.
The Muster Committee said it is hoping to integrate elements of the Reflections Display and the Reunion Class into the online ceremony.
“Muster can truly be celebrated anywhere,” the A&M Muster committee said in an email to campus. “From its early beginnings on the islands of Corregidor to humble gatherings at the Texas A&M Administration Building, this tradition has never been defined by one singular image or practice. We hope to celebrate this fact and honor the spirit of Muster in a way that is reverent of our fallen Aggies and reflective of the needs of our community.”
In a release, the Brazos County A&M Club said it usually has more than 700 attendees at a typical Muster gathering.
The virtual Muster ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. April 21 and will be livestreamed on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and bcamc.org. A camaraderie barbecue will be held this summer.
“While our Muster will undoubtedly look very different this year, we believe it’s not important when or how you Muster, but that you do, in fact, Muster,” said Christopher Dawson, Brazos County A&M Club President. “We are looking forward to this opportunity to increase the visibility of Muster and show the world what sets Texas A&M apart: the Aggie Family and Aggie Muster.”
The online event will be interactive and include the traditional Roll Call for the Absent, candle lighting and other programming. Families of those being honored will have the option of their loved one’s name also being called and participating at the Muster in 2021.
