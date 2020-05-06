Texas A&M University and CHI St. Joseph Health have partnered to increase availability of COVID-19 testing through Texas A&M's Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL).
This testing will allow CHI St. Joseph to conduct up to 500 COVID-19 tests at the TVMDL lab daily. Testing at the lab will require physician's orders and is not open to the public.
TVMDL recently received authorization from the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments to conduct human COVID-19 testing using its equipment and lab space. A&M's TVMDL has one of the largest veterinary laboratories in the nation.
CHI St. Joseph lab staff will use TVMDL's equipment to perform polymerase chain reaction tests, one of two tests being used to test for COVID-19.
"TVMDL is dedicated to protecting both animal and human health," said Dr. Bruce Akey, TVMDL director, in the press release. "Typically, we embody that mission through veterinary testing. We now have the opportunity to truly help our human health counterparts and make a lasting impact in the Brazos Valley."
