Col. Glenn Starnes has died, Texas A&M Commandant Brig. Gen. Joe Ramirez announced Monday. Starnes had served as the assistant commandant for operations and training for the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets since 2012
Starnes was a 1981 graduate of Texas A&M University. Prior to his time with the Corps of Cadets, Starnes served in the United States Marine Corps for 30 years, including two tours of duty in Iraq in 2003 and 2005, before retiring in 2011.
Starnes’ awards and decorations include The Legion of Merit with two Gold Stars, The Bronze Star with Combat “V” Device, The Defense Meritorious Service Medal, The Meritorious Service Medal with Gold Star and the title of Officer of the Order of the British Empire from the Queen of England.
"Colonel Starnes was a true Aggie who loved Texas A&M, loved the Corps of Cadets, and loved the cadets he got the opportunity to work with every day," Ramirez said in a statement posted on Facebook and Twitter. "He was a tireless worker who was extremely well respected by his colleagues, the cadets, and all those who were lucky enough to know him and call him a friend. He was a mentor and role model for many, having a positive impact on the lives of the Marines and cadets he got to work with throughout his distinguished career. His loss will be felt by the Office of the Commandant and the Corps of Cadets for a long time to come."
