Henry Bartell Zachry Jr., who was a member of the Corps of Cadets Hall of Fame and was named a Texas A&M Distinguished Alumnus in 1997, died Wednesday.
He was 86.
Born in Laredo in August 1933, he graduated from Texas A&M in 1954 with a degree in civil engineering.
According to the A&M Corps of Cadets website, Zachry served on the university’s President’s Advisory Committee. He and his father, H.B. Zachry Sr., class of 1922, were both inducted into the Corps Hall of Fame, making history as the first father-son duo inducted.
“Zachry has provided scholarships and other contributions through the Texas A&M Foundation, and for many years [has] supported the Aggie Bonfire with construction equipment and personnel,” the Corps profile of Zachry states.
He went on to serve in the Air Force as a fighter pilot before joining his family’s construction company, H.B. Zachry Co. in San Antonio.
According to an obituary in the San Antonio Express-News, Zachry oversaw his father’s company, and as executive nurtured it to flourishing across the globe. By 2008, the original business would manifest into two separate companies — Zachry Corp. and Zachry Group — led by Zachry’s sons. Zachry would established Zachry Interests, which is comprised of several businesses.
An obituary published on the Zachry Construction Corp.’s website notes he was devoted to his wife, Mollie, and their four children, and was involved in the community. He donated to schools across the state, served on advisory boards, and served as chair with institutions such as the Dallas District Board of the Federal Reserve Bank and Southwest Research Institute. In 2003, he was given the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Associated General Contractors of America, the website states.
“[Zachry] was remarkably successful, and the Zachry name means everything we would like our business community to be and San Antonio to be,” San Antonio Mayor Phil Hardberger told the Express-News. “Zachry came to mean total quality, complete integrity and doing work on time and on budget.”
A private memorial service will be held for family members. Services will be available to view online after 4 p.m. today at www.porterloring.com.
