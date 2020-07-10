Texas A&M University is implementing minimum computer requirements for students this fall to ensure students are able to complete all coursework due to changes in course delivery.
A&M’s minimum computer requirements include an Intel i5 8th Generation processor or equivalent, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB storage system, a 13-inch screen, an integrated webcam and Wi-Fi capability. A&M said most computers purchased in recent years should meet these minimum standards.
Some colleges have further computer requirements for students to meet the needs of their degree programs. These include the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Architecture, Engineering, Law and Texas A&M Health.
Students receiving financial aid may be eligible for additional funding to purchase a computer with these minimum requirements. Students can apply for additional funding beginning July 16.
A&M's Open Access Labs will also provide computers, printers, scanners and other equipment for student use on campus, but space and hours are limited.
More information regarding A&M's computer requirements can be found at https://it.tamu.edu/services/academics-and-research/teaching-and-learning-tools/computer-requirements/.
Fall classes at A&M will begin on Aug. 19. A&M will hold face-to-face, hybrid and online classes, but will also provide remote options for every course.
