This year's first summer classes at Texas A&M University will be online, the provost's office announced Thursday. Those courses include the May "minimester," first-term summer courses and 10-week summer courses that start before June 30.
The university is planning on-campus classes for the second summer session, which begins June 30.
Because of the changes, Texas A&M is is waiving distance education differential tuition at an individual course level.
A&M has moved all courses online for the remainder of the spring semester due to concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19.
"There may be some bumps in the road as we continue through the spring semester," A&M Provost Carol A. Fierke said in a release, "but I am confident that we will continue to work to overcome any challenges and will certainly continue to provide students a world-class education."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.