Texas A&M outlined more on-campus housing details for the fall semester in an email to students and families Wednesday.
A&M announced last week it will have a phased on-campus move-in with scheduled move-in appointments. Residence hall and White Creek apartment move-in dates are Aug. 8-18, while Gardens apartments move-in dates are Aug. 1-18.
A&M officials said Wednesday there will be no fee-based “early” move-in option for students this fall, and more information regarding move-in appointments will be provided later.
A&M’s fall semester will begin Aug. 19 and end before Thanksgiving on Nov. 24. Students will not be required to return to campus after classes are dismissed for the holiday. All final exams will be held online in early December. On-campus housing will be open to students through fall commencement on Dec. 11-12.
A&M’s custodial staff will implement a daily disinfecting schedule for on-campus housing facilities. Elevators and community bathrooms will be cleaned at least twice per day. Elevator buttons, light switches, handrails and faucets will be disinfected daily.
Common spaces, game rooms and computer labs will be reconfigured for social distancing.
(1) comment
This sounds like some fly-by-night plan.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.