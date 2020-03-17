Texas A&M University is making more changes to its spring calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The university's spring graduation ceremonies will be postponed due to restrictions on event sizes announced by the White House. A&M's spring graduation ceremonies were scheduled to be held from May 7 to May 9 at Reed Arena.
A&M says it plans to deliver diplomas in the mail, with shipping costs waived, and is considering in-person ceremony options later this summer for May graduates wishing to partake in one. A&M says this won't impact August in-person ceremonies.
All of A&M's spring final exams will be taken online or through other mechanisms for assessment. A&M says college deans and faculty are still collaborating about this and will announce plans in the near future.
“These are very difficult decisions made with careful thought and input from faculty, staff and students,” Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young said in a release. “Around the world and here in Aggieland, the unprecedented disruption and sprawling impact of the pandemic are unfolding at a precious time for our university — graduation, finals, major events. And at the same time, we know that most essential is preserving health and safety and continuing to support ongoing education online.”
