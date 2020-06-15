Texas A&M University Provost Carol A. Fierke released more details about A&M's fall class schedule in an email to students on Monday.
A&M will not hold classes on Saturdays after initially considering it. Instead, classes will be scheduled later into each day Monday through Friday.
In a draft schedule, A&M will begin classes at 8 a.m. and the latest classes will end at 8:35 p.m.
A&M will have a 45-minute break around the noon hour for classrooms to be cleaned. A&M will extend time between classes to 30 minutes to allow students and faculty time to vacate classrooms before the next class arrives.
A&M is currently mapping its existing courses to its new time pattern. Students will not need to re-register for fall classes, but will have a chance to beginning July 27.
Approximately half of A&M's courses will be offered face-to-face, but every face-to-face class will have a remote option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.