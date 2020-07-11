The Texas A&M School of Public Health is holding a virtual discussion on common misconceptions pertaining to COVID-19 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
The discussion is part of the school’s ongoing video series aimed at helping the community better understand the background and details of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the school’s website, the discussion will feature three experts: Shawn Gibbs, the school’s dean; infectious disease epidemiologist Rebecca Fischer; and Angela Clendenin, project manager of the new Brazos Valley COVID Investigation Operations Center. Fischer and Clendenin are faculty members in the department of epidemiology and biostatistics.
Their discussion will center on COVID-related misconceptions, from the effectiveness of masks to participation in outdoor recreational activities, and more.
Questions may be submitted in advance on the registration page and the public is invited to attend. To learn more, visit public-health.tamu.edu/research/covid-19-conversations.html.
