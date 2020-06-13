As the coronavirus pandemic worsened locally in April and the mood on social media became more negative, Texas A&M sophomore Saahil Sadhwani took it upon himself to help bring more positivity through the Student Wellness Initiative.
“There was a disconnect on social media, and it kind of became toxic really quickly,” he said. “All this negativity flooded our feeds and everything. … Social media is supposed to be a tool to help us connect, and it wasn’t that anymore.”
Sadhwani started by establishing daily challenges, which are posted in weeklong blocks, for people to do and post to their social media. Some of the challenges have included hosting a group dinner via video conference, supporting a local business, working on a puzzle, listening to an album start to finish and reading a book they have been meaning to finish.
“It’s like a whole network and you can feel connected safe at home,” he said, noting the Student Wellness Initiative page shares people’s posts as they complete the challenges. “These challenges were aimed to encourage students to continue learning, whether it be like a practical skill or a hobby or simply just calling someone you love. That was just to foster that positivity.”
Since starting the page on April 18, he said, he has had people reach out through the account or personally to tell him the challenges have helped motivate them because it lets them at least accomplish that task.
“Just doing one thing and getting something accomplished can get them on the right foot in starting the day,” he said.
Through the Student Wellness Initiative, Sadhwani wants to bring awareness to mental health and reduce the stigma attached to discussions about mental health, he said.
As people are continuously consuming news through traditional means and through social media about COVID-19 and now the Black Lives Matter movement and protests, he said, it can take a toll on people’s mental health.
Some of the tips he has posted through the initiative’s Instagram page and a portion of the challenges have been to take time to breathe and disconnect from the news cycle. A few tips he shared were how to stay informed without experiencing burnout, noting the group is not politically affiliated.
When Sadhwani, who moved to College Station from the Chicago area, started the group, it was a one-man show, he said, but he has since added five more people to the organization’s leadership. Two of those five are also at Texas A&M, and the other three attend colleges in the Midwest — University of Illinois at Chicago, Indiana University and University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
“We’re trying to branch out and create like an ambassador situation,” he said, “where we’re able to connect to the different schools — different universities, different high schools — and make Student Wellness Initiative like a brand almost where it can be a club and it can be established at your local institution.”
As the organization expands, he said, the headquarters will remain in College Station.
On Tuesday, Sadhwani said, he was in a meeting about the Student Wellness Initiative becoming a recognized organization on the Texas A&M campus.
He also has begun the paperwork to make the group a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, so chapters can raise money for other organizations, especially those that focus on mental health.
Studying public health on a pre-professional track, Sadhwani said, he has always had a passion for mental health and has even, unintentionally, become a stand-in therapist for friends.
In addition to the online challenges, the group is in the process of developing a chat, Sadhwani said, that will allow people to reach out for advice and help if they need. Once it’s established, he said, the link would be available to anyone who needs it, not just students.
“This group would serve as a safe zone and somewhere where you can vent and it’s full of positivity, and it’s just for people to feel like they have someone to talk to when they don’t have anyone else,” he said.
The application is not yet set up to add new chapters, but anyone can join the initiative through their social media and anyone interested in bringing the Student Wellness Initiative to their school or university can email the group at studentwellnessinitiative2020@gmail.com. Links to the organization’s social media pages and the challenges are on the Student Wellness Initiative website, studentwellnessinitiative.org.
