Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp will answer questions about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected higher education in the state during a Texas Tribune event that will broadcast online Wednesday morning.
Sharp will discuss how the novel coronavirus outbreak forced universities to move to online instruction, how colleges and universities are addressing the needs of students who depend on university housing and other services, the impact of the outbreak on school years to come and more.
