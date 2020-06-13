The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents will hold a special meeting by telephone on Monday to consider creating a $100 million scholarship fund.
The scholarship fund would “address diversity issues as well as concerns of students who are first-generation and/or from low-income families in the wake of economic uncertainty associated with COVID-19,” according to a System news release.
Officials did not specify in the news release how the scholarship program would be funded.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and can be viewed online at www.tamus.edu/regents/live-streams.
