Texas A&M University announced Wednesday it will not require freshman applicants for spring, summer and fall of 2021 to submit ACT or SAT scores due to limited testing availability during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chris Reed, A&M's executive director of admissions, said the decision to not require test scores was to support students and provide fair admissions decisions.
“Given the continued restrictions on in-person testing opportunities and in light of recent announcements regarding halted plans for virtual testing, we recognize that action needs to be taken,” Reed said in a statement. “Students may continue to submit standardized scores from their SAT and/or ACT tests for consideration for admission. Submission of tests scores will not create any unfair advantage or disadvantage for those students who provide them.”
Groups are working to evaluate A&M's application review process in light of the new policy. A&M said it would provide more details in the near future.
Questions regarding A&M's move can be directed to A&M's office of admissions at admissions@tamu.edu.
