For the first time, Texas A&M will hold Aggie Muster virtually.
The Association of Former Students released plans Wednesday on A&M's virtual Muster slated to be held April 21. The annual in-person Muster ceremony was canceled last month due to COVID-19 concerns.
“The Aggie Spirit prevails in spite of the disruption our world is experiencing,” Association President and CEO Porter S. Garner said. “Thanks to a collaboration between The Association of Former Students, A&M Clubs, the campus Muster committee and Texas A&M University, Aggies around the world can join us from the safety of their homes in answering ‘Here’ for every Aggie on the worldwide Muster roll.”
The Association of Former Students will begin a worldwide roll call for the absent at 6:51 a.m. April 21. This will be followed by various Muster events played throughout the day.
A web hub at MusterLive.AggieNetwork.com will include maps pinpointing Muster events as well as the locations of Aggies who are visiting the page. Participants can stream Muster ceremonies and post photos to an online Reflections Display in honor of the Aggies lost since the last Muster.
A&M will stream Campus Muster online and will televise the event beginning at 7 p.m.
“We believe that when and how you Muster are not as important as that you Muster," A&M President Michael K. Young said in a release. “Although we are temporarily separated by circumstances, we are forever united in spirit — a spirit of service that connects us all across Texas, around the nation and in hundreds of locations around the world. It’s in times like these that we gain strength from those who have come before us, Aggies whose lives and examples give us faith that we can rise above every obstacle and overcome every challenge.”
Names of fallen former A&M students can be submitted until Sunday to be included in the global roll call.
“Muster has always provided a platform where every Aggie is valuable and important,” said Kaley Markos, A&M Campus Muster chair “Their legacy lives on through memory and in the hearts of all who say ‘Here’ for them.”
