The Big Event, the annual service project run by Texas A&M students, has been canceled due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus, event organizers announced Monday. The event was scheduled for March 28.
March 16, 2020
Since 1982, The Big Event has become the largest single-day, student-run service project in the nation with tens of thousands of A&M students going out into the Bryan-College Station community each spring to complete various projects for residents.
"As disappointed as we are that The Big Event is not possible this year, we are grateful for the opportunity to connect with the community through our job checks, the willingness of our student volunteers, and all the support of our sponsors, vendors, Bryan/College Station, Texas A&M, and other stakeholders," organizers wrote in a statement.
"The Big Event is more than just one day; our mission is to show gratefulness and live out the value of selfless service. We remain confident in our ability to do so independent of a day of service. We eagerly anticipate furthering our mission with The Big Event 2021!"
