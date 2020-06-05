Friday is National Doughnut Day and The Salvation Army is partnering with all four local Shipley Do-Nuts locations to celebrate. Customers will receive a free glazed doughnut from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
“You can’t beat getting a free doughnut on National Doughnut Day,” said Captain Paul Ryerson, commanding officer for The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station.
Ryerson said local Shipley locations will also have a specialized red-glazed Salvation Army-themed doughnut with décor for sale on Friday. Shipley’s will give a portion of its daily proceeds to the Salvation Army.
“Shipley’s, for years and years, has partnered with The Salvation Army and National Doughnut Day, but they partner with The Salvation Army year-round,” Ryerson said. “They’ve supported our work, our efforts as long as I’ve been here and even longer.”
The Salvation Army will set up its Red Kettles at each Shipley location over the weekend to collect donations for local Salvation Army programs and COVID-19 response efforts.
“It is an honor for us to serve in a capacity where there are those in great need and those who want to give and help, and we can bridge the two together,” Ryerson said. “COVID-19 is just another example of how this community really steps up to the plate when a challenge arises and to meet the greatest need probably our country has ever seen.”
Since 1938, The Salvation Army has celebrated National Doughnut Day on the first Friday of each June to honor the soldiers of World War I. In 1917, around 250 volunteers and officers from The Salvation Army traveled to France to serve American soldiers fighting in World War I. Women called “doughnut lassies” hand-delivered doughnuts to soldiers, nicknamed “doughboys,” on the front lines and are often credited with popularizing doughnuts in the United States.
“Ever since that time, Doughnut Day has been a reminder of the work that The Salvation Army did in the first, and now second, world war,” Ryerson said.
National Doughnut Day will be one of Ryerson’s last Salvation Army events in Bryan-College Station. He and his wife Analese, who is also captain of The Salvation Army in Bryan-College Station, are being transferred to Lawrenceville, Georgia. Their final day in Bryan-College Station is June 21.
“For this particular event, it’s a very sweet thing, and I do mean the pun intended,” Ryerson said. “For me, being able to end my time in Bryan-College Station standing next to one of the longest lasting community partners we’ve seen is an honor and a privilege to do so.”
