Three area Discount Tire stores are temporarily closed after employees tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson confirmed Friday.
Discount Tire's locations at 3001 Towne Centre Way in Bryan, 4470 Texas 6 S. in College Station and 2800 Wood Ridge Blvd. in Brenham each had an employee test positive for COVID-19, according to the spokesperson, and are temporarily closed as a precautionary measure.
These Discount Tire locations have been deep cleaned and disinfected per CDC guidelines, according to the spokesperson.
"All store employees have been placed on isolation and should be tested for COVID-19," the spokesperson said in a statement. "We are notifying our customers who appear to have visited those stores within the 14 days prior to the employee last being present after testing presumptive positive."
Good thing we opened up to keep the economy going. How's that working out for you.
