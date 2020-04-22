The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Texas and Louisiana, including Brazos County, until 5 p.m. today.
Other area counties under the tornado watch include Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Milam, Robertson and Washington.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Louisiana and Texas until 5 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/sDuPiVH0eG— NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) April 22, 2020
Today, the National Weather Service forecasts a 90 percent chance of rain in Brazos County with showers and thunderstorms mainly before 8 p.m. Some storms could be severe. Rainfall could total between a quarter and half inch.
