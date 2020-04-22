Brazos County severe weather

A dark line of thunderstorms loom large in the sky for drivers headed southbound on Earl Rudder Freeway near University Drive April 24, 2019.

 Dave McDermand

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Texas and Louisiana, including Brazos County, until 5 p.m. today.

Other area counties under the tornado watch include Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Milam, Robertson and Washington.

Today, the National Weather Service forecasts a 90 percent chance of rain in Brazos County with showers and thunderstorms mainly before 8 p.m. Some storms could be severe. Rainfall could total between a quarter and half inch.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.