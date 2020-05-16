In the latest in a series of announcements prompted by the coronavirus, Unity Theatre in Brenham has canceled its summer youth camps, which had been scheduled for July.
Also canceled is the production of Jack and the Beanstalk that would have been presented at the close of the camps.
Executive Artistic Director Kate Revnell-Smith said, “Although the building will seem strangely quiet over the next couple of months, we look forward to the day when we can all join together again in this space that means so much to all of us.”
Unity already had been forced to cancel its main stage production of The Dixie Swim Club set for June and its scheduled April studio presentation of Mark Twain’s The Diaries of Adam and Eve.
Any fees already paid for the summer camps will be refunded.
Like community theaters in Bryan and Navasota that also were forced to cancel spring and summer productions due to the coronavirus pandemic, Unity Theatre is seeking donations to help it weather the economic consequences of shutting down.
