Two adults and a baby were taken to a local hospital Wednesday afternoon after a car crashed through the front wall of a Bryan auto shop.
According to officials, a Nissan Altima crashed through the front of J&J Auto and Tire Sales on West William J. Bryan Parkway around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Bryan Fire Department operator Jason Traegar said the crash injured a man inside the shop’s restroom. A man on the scene who identified himself as the business owner’s son said the injured man was his brother.
Bryan police said the Nissan driver, a 20-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. A baby in the backseat was also transported to be checked, but was not injured. The man inside the shop was hospitalized and is in serious but stable condition, police said.
Police said the vehicle left the roadway before hitting the business. The woman was cited for failure to maintain a single lane and driving with no insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.