Texas A&M will hold Aggie Muster virtually on Tuesday to honor fallen Aggies.
Aggie Muster will begin at 6:51 a.m. with The Association of Former Students' Worldwide Roll Call, when the names of 1,523 Aggies who have died since last year's Muster will be called. These names will be read by more than 60 people around the world over video. The roll call will conclude with a special rendition of The Spirit of Aggieland. The roll call can be viewed at MusterLive.AggieNetwork.com.
Texas A&M University's Campus Muster will be held at 7 p.m. and will be televised on KAMU and streamed at MusterLive.AggieNetwork.com. The Brazos County A&M Club will stream its Muster event beginning at 6 p.m. on Facebook, YouTube and at BCAMC.org. Former Texas A&M President R. Bowen Loftin will be the keynote speaker.
Speakers at other Muster events include Col. Michael Fossum, chief operating officer and vice president of Texas A&M University at Galveston (Galveston County Muster), U.S. Rep Will Hurd (National Capital A&M Club Muster), Texas A&M University School of Law Dean Robert B. Ahdieh (Fort Worth A&M Club Muster) and Ross Bjork, A&M athletics director (Williamson County A&M Club Muster).
Participants can stream Muster ceremonies and post photos to an online display in honor of the Aggies lost since the last Muster. More information can be found at MusterLive.AggieNetwork.com.
