Voices for Children — CASA of the Brazos Valley announced Friday that it has named its new executive director.
Kimberly Martinez will begin work as Voices for Children’s new leader on March 1. Martinez comes to the Brazos Valley after more than 27 years working with Court Appointed Special Advocate programs in the Dallas area and in Navarro County. She replaces AJ Renold, who left Voices for Children on Nov. 29 to serve as executive director of the American Red Cross’s Heart of Texas region.
“We are so excited to welcome Kimberly to the Voices for Children team as the new executive director,” board president Jacque Flagg said on Friday. “Her service with CASA programs in the state of Texas brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team.”
Martinez began working with Dallas CASA in 1992 as a volunteer advocate. She was the founding program manager for CASA of Navarro County in 2001, then became the executive director for both the Children’s Advocacy Center and the CASA Program for Navarro County until she relocated back to Dallas in 2011.
“It’s an honor to join a team of passionate staff members and volunteers who act as advocates for local children in the foster care system,” Martinez said in a statement provided to The Eagle. “We will continue to do great things for our community and the children we serve.”
According to the same statement, Martinez has a passion for “empowering and equipping youth and adults to realize their potential and transform lives.”
Voices for Children — CASA of Brazos Valley is a nonprofit that works to improve the lives of children in foster care via volunteer advocacy in courts, schools and in local communities.
After Renold’s departure, chief financial officer Emile Soulier served as interim executive director during the search process.
In her career, Martinez has served several nonprofit organizations, including the North Central Texas Council of Governments, Texas CASA, Dallas CASA, Children’s Advocacy Centers of Texas, Highland Park United Methodist Church, the Highland Park Raider Band Booster Club and Dallas County ADR Advisory Board.
Martinez obtained her bachelor’s of science degree in Family and Consumer Sciences and Home Economics from Texas State University, and she completed Southern Methodist University’s Cox Business School graduate marketing program.
To learn more about Voices for Children — CASA of the Brazos Valley, visit http://vfcbrazos.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.