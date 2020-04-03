Washington County officials announced the first death from a COVID-19 patient on Friday morning. The patient was a man in his 80s with multiple underlying medical conditions.

"It's with a heavy heart that we have to announce that Washington County has lost one of our residents to COVID-19," said John Durrenberger, Washington County judge, in a Facebook post. “The numbers we report every day are not statistics. These are our fellow community members who are fighting a tough battle."

As of Thursday, there were 17 cases of COVID-19 in Washington County, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Grimes County officials announced Friday the county has three COVID-19 cases.

