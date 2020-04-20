The Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan and local elected officials give an update on Brazos County's 170 COVID-19 cases.
You can watch live on Facebook with the link below.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan and local elected officials give an update on Brazos County's 170 COVID-19 cases.
You can watch live on Facebook with the link below.
A1 ALL BRIGHT PAINTING 37 years exper. Painting, Drywall, Remodeling, Carpentry, Insured. Cr…
LONE STAR IRRIGATION Repair & Maintenance 979-820-3574
Tractor Cutting Loader 6' & 8' Shredders, Loader, Hog damage repair. Reliable, Retiree, …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.