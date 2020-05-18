American Sign Language interpreter Sherri Roberts and Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan stand in front of the cameras while presenting an update on local COVID-19 cases during a press conference Monday, May 11, 2020, at the Brazos County Health District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.