THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
230 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN SOUTHEAST TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

AUSTIN                BRAZORIA              BRAZOS
BURLESON              CHAMBERS              COLORADO
FORT BEND             GALVESTON             GRIMES
HARRIS                LIBERTY               MADISON
MATAGORDA             MONTGOMERY            SAN JACINTO
WALKER                WALLER                WASHINGTON
WHARTON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALVIN, ANAHUAC, ANGLETON, BAY CITY,
BELLVILLE, BRENHAM, BROOKSHIRE, BRYAN, CALDWELL, CLEVELAND,
CLUTE, COLDSPRING, COLLEGE STATION, COLUMBUS, CONROE, DAYTON,
DICKINSON, EAGLE LAKE, EL CAMPO, FIRST COLONY, FREEPORT,
FRIENDSWOOD, GALVESTON, HEMPSTEAD, HOUSTON, HUNTSVILLE,
LAKE JACKSON, LEAGUE CITY, LIBERTY, MADISONVILLE, MISSION BEND,
MISSOURI CITY, MONT BELVIEU, NAVASOTA, OLD RIVER-WINFREE,
PALACIOS, PEARLAND, PECAN GROVE, PRAIRIE VIEW, ROSENBERG, SEALY,
SHEPHERD, SOMERVILLE, STOWELL, SUGAR LAND, TEXAS CITY,
THE WOODLANDS, WALLER, WEIMAR, WHARTON, AND WINNIE.

Watch Now: Funeral held for county commissioner, local businessman Sammy Catalena

Watch now as a Mass of Christian burial is held for Sammy Catalena, Brazos County Precinct 2 Commissioner and local businessman, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bryan.

