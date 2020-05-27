Watch Now: Funeral held for county commissioner, local businessman Sammy Catalena

Watch now as a Mass of Christian burial is held for Sammy Catalena, Brazos County Precinct 2 Commissioner and local businessman, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bryan.
