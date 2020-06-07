Watch live as hundreds gather along Texas Avenue in Downtown Bryan for a peaceful Black Lives Matter Demonstration.
I just talked with Cesiah Aparicio, 21, holding this “Latinos for Black Lives” sign. “This is not the time to be quiet,” Aparicio said. pic.twitter.com/Fm8RURPzCj— Kenny Wiley (@KennySWiley) June 7, 2020
Brazos Co DA Jarvis Parsons shown here talking to KBTX-TV; Parsons told me that he is here because “black lives matter to our office.” pic.twitter.com/V5dtMhLiZ0— Kenny Wiley (@KennySWiley) June 7, 2020
Organizers at Bryan protest have asked the 1000+ to take a knee; BLM B/CS cofounder Ebony Peterson said it moved her to tears. pic.twitter.com/xYwSNEuqYi— Kenny Wiley (@KennySWiley) June 7, 2020
Protesters introducing themselves with elbow bumps to those around them; six feet of distance not really possible but most wearing masks— Kenny Wiley (@KennySWiley) June 7, 2020
Bryan, College Station police chiefs here and talking w/ residents. I’ve seen two elected officials so far — Jarvis Parsons and Reuben Marin— Kenny Wiley (@KennySWiley) June 7, 2020
Some black protesters here said they are glad for race-diverse turnout; others skeptical whether this will lead to lasting change in area— Kenny Wiley (@KennySWiley) June 7, 2020
Small but visible police presence here in Bryan, and several clergy. Crowd could be at 1,000 already, on sidewalks. Reporting for @theeagle.— Kenny Wiley (@KennySWiley) June 7, 2020
I am in Bryan at the Black Lives Matter B/CS protest. Protesters filling several blocks of sidewalks; chanting and signs everywhere. pic.twitter.com/rANVTk4Ijt— Kenny Wiley (@KennySWiley) June 7, 2020
