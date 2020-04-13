A Catholic priest, wearing a face mask to protect from coronavirus, blesses traditional Easter food in preparation for an Easter celebration outside a church as religious services continue in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, April 11, 2020. The Catholic community in predominantly Orthodox Christian Belarus prepare to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)Catholic believers, wearing face masks and practicing social distancing to protect from coronavirus, are blessed by priest outside a church as religious services continue in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, April 11, 2020. The Catholic community in predominantly Orthodox Christian Belarus prepare to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
