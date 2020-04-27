Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbott announced a strike force in charge of taking steps to re-open the Texas economy at a press conference at the Capitol on Friday.

 Miguel Gutierrez/POOL via The Texas Tribune

Watch live as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes an announcement regarding Texas' response to COVID-19 at the State Capitol in Austin.

