Aug. 29, 1950 - Feb. 15, 2020
Juan "Johnny" Acosta, 69, passed away Saturday, February 15th at his home in Navasota.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, February 22nd at Memorial Funeral Chapel in College Station. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Navasota. Visitation will be from 7 – 9 pm Friday at the funeral home.
Johnny is preceded in death by his parents, Agustin and Aurelia Acosta; sisters, Flora Cantu, Alice Marie Mosqueda and Sylvia Orozco.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Acosta; son, Devan Barrientos; his children, Terri, Johnny, BeBe, Christia and Katrina Acosta; step-children, Chris Free, Crysyal Rasch and April Lacrosse; sister, Vickie (Acosta) Estrada; three brothers, Salvador Ledesma, Felix, Bruno and Agustin Jr. Acosta; eight grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately