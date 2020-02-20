Aug. 29, 1950 - Feb. 15, 2020

Juan "Johnny" Acosta, 69, passed away Saturday, February 15th at his home in Navasota.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, February 22nd at Memorial Funeral Chapel in College Station. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Navasota. Visitation will be from 7 – 9 pm Friday at the funeral home.

Johnny is preceded in death by his parents, Agustin and Aurelia Acosta; sisters, Flora Cantu, Alice Marie Mosqueda and Sylvia Orozco.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Acosta; son, Devan Barrientos; his children, Terri, Johnny, BeBe, Christia and Katrina Acosta; step-children, Chris Free, Crysyal Rasch and April Lacrosse; sister, Vickie (Acosta) Estrada; three brothers, Salvador Ledesma, Felix, Bruno and Agustin Jr. Acosta; eight grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Service information

Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
7:00PM-9:00PM
Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station
2901 Texas Avenue South
College Station, TX 77845
Feb 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
2:00PM
Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station
2901 Texas Avenue South
College Station, TX 77845
