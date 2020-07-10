May 14, 1938 - June 30, 2020
Ben Adams, Jr., 82, of Houston, Texas, died peacefully at home on June 30, 2020. He was born May 14, 1938, in Bryan, Texas, the son of Ben and Clarissa Clements Adams.
He attended John M. Moore and Kemp High Schools in Bryan; but graduated from Houston's Phillis Wheatley High School in 1958. After serving in the U.S. Army as an X-ray specialist, he attended San Francisco City College in the 1960s. After his discharge from the army, he worked for San Francisco County Hospital and Hunter's Point Naval Shipyard and became a community activist, working with San Francisco's black youth during the height of the civil rights era. He also owned and operated Kirby's Ice Cream Parlor in San Francisco. In 1968 Ben moved his family to Texas, eventually settling in Northeast Houston.
He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force Reserve and worked Ellington Air Force Base. He again became active in the community and business. In the 1970s, he was the president of the O.P. Dewalt Branch of the NAACP and later was named a regional director. He co-owned A&B Interiors. Ben later became a vendor representative at Houston Lighting and Power (HL&P). Although he retired from HL&P and the U.S. Air Force Reserve in 1993, Ben also continued his entrepreneurial spirit with Ben Adams Interiors. He was also a trustee for his church, Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
Those who will cherish his memory are his wife, Arthur Lee Hardy Adams; his children, Rose Yvette Adams, Ben Adams III, and Ivan Vidal Adams; siblings, Ruby Shaw, Katie Delaney, Geraldine Mills, Adell Adams, Bernice Ray, Bernard Adams (Linda), Rev. Willie Adams, Sr., and Jesse Ray Adams, Sr. (Rita); his aunt, Erma Jean Wiley; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents, Ben Adams, Sr. and Clarissa Clements Adams; his maternal grandparents, Will Clements and Bessie Buchanan; paternal grandparents, Moses and Georgia Adams; his sibling, Minnie Beatrice Wilson, Bessie Adams, and Rev. Ennis Hollis (Esther).
Ben's life will be celebrated Monday, July 13, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 9318 Homestead Rd, Houston, TX 77016. Visitation will be prior to service, beginning at 9:00 A.M. The live stream of his service can be accessed Celebration of Life for Ben Adams Jr., at https://youtu.be/U5hSp0g8sIA.
