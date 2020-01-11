March 31, 1923 - January 8, 2020
Lucile Yeager Adams passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020, in Bryan, Texas. She was born on March 31, 1923 to her parents, Edith Guerrant and Willard Olden Yeager, in Iola, Grimes County, Texas. Lucile graduated from Bryan High School and attended Baylor University in Waco, Texas. On August 19, 1943, she married George Andrew "Pete" Adams, Jr. at First Baptist Church of Bryan.
Lucile was a homemaker, who enjoyed her family and many friends. She was a member at First Baptist Church for over 75 years, where she taught Sunday School for women and girls. She served as President of The Woman's Club of Bryan in 1965, and she served as a Pink Lady at St. Joseph Hospital for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Edith Guerrant and Williard Olden Yeager; and her husband, George Andrew "Pete" Adams, Jr.; as well as, her great-granddaughter, Lucile June Peters.
Lucile is survived by her daughter, Annette Adams Peters of Bryan, and Annette's husband, Mervin Dansby Peters; her son, Willard Andrew "Andy" Adams of Houston; her grandchildren, Margaret Annette Peters of Santa Fe, New Mexico, George Marshall Peters of New York City and his wife, Christina Naughton Peters, and Amy Adams Villarreal of Dallas and Amy's husband, Travis Villarreal; and her great-grandson, Cooper James Villarreal.
Remembrances for Lucile Yeager Adams may be made to First Baptist Church of Bryan or Hospice Brazos Valley.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm, on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN. A Graveside Service will be at 10 am, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Bryan City Cemetery.
