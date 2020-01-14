George Aguilar, 62, of Bryan, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. Services are set for 1:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17, at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center in Bryan.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.