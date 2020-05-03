October 28, 1942 - April 30, 2020
Ronald "Ron" Brian Ainsworth Sr. passed on to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 30, 2020, surrounded by his family. Ron Ainsworth was born on October 28, 1942, in East St. Louis, Illinois. Ron was a resident of College Station, Texas, and a native of the town of Central, Louisiana. Remaining cherished of his memory, Ron is survived by his wife, Cathy Ainsworth of College State, Texas; his sons, Ronald Brian Ainsworth Jr. and wife Jamie, Clinton William Ainsworth and wife Shawn, Lea Taylor Ainsworth and wife Candiss, and Brad Nathaniel Bankston; his grandchildren, Sarah and husband Cobey Hendry, Ivy, Cassidy, Alison, Presley, Maggie, and Mason; and his former wife, Mary "Kitty" Ainsworth of Walker, Louisiana. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his late wife, Glenda Gayle Ainsworth of West Monroe, Louisiana, and his half-sister, Catherine E Lewis of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Ron considered his sons his greatest accomplishment; he loved them dearly and was so proud of each of them. Ron strived to be the best man he could be for his family by balancing his time as a husband, father, and small business owner. Ron had a successful career as a practicing registered Pharmacist. In 2015, Ron received his Gold Certificate from the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy for 50 years of service. Pharmacy was his passion, Jesus was his Savior, and his family was his life.
Private services have been entrusted to Hillier Funeral, Cremation, and Bereavement Specialists of College Station. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Fellowship of Christian Athlete's (FCA) -www.fac.org/donate and Christ United Methodist Church – www.christ-umc.org
The bible says to think on the good things (Philippians 4:8, NIV).
Please visit Ron's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.
