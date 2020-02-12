November 18, 1936 - February 9, 2020

Santa (Garza) Alvarado, 83, of Bryan passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 9, at CHI St. Joseph Regional.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 13, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m., Wednesday, February 12, with a rosary at 7 p.m., at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan.

Santa was born November 18, 1936 in Bryan the daughter of Steve and Bessie (Gonzalez) Garza. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Santa is preceded in death by her parents; husband Joe "Papa Joe" Alvarado; sons, Joe Jr., Carlos Sr. and Steve Alvarado; daughter, Sylvia Escamilla; grandson, Carlos Alvarado Jr.; and brothers, Dennis and Steve Garza.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Rigoberto Sandoval; sons and daughter-in-law, David Alvarado, Richard and Brenda Alvarado; fifteen grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

Service information

Feb 12
Visitation
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Avenue
Bryan, TX 77801
Feb 12
Rosary Service
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
7:00PM
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Avenue
Bryan, TX 77801
Feb 13
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, February 13, 2020
10:00AM
St Joseph Catholic Church
600 E 26th St
Bryan, TX 77803
