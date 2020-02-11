Santa (Garza) Alvarado, 83, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. Services pending with Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan.

Service information

Feb 12
Visitation
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Avenue
Bryan, TX 77801
Feb 12
Rosary Service
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
7:00PM
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Avenue
Bryan, TX 77801
Feb 13
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, February 13, 2020
10:00AM
St Joseph Catholic Church
600 E 26th St
Bryan, TX 77803
