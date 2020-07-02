Ortencia Alvarez De Garcia, 74, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 3, at Trevino-Smith Funeral Home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 3, at St. Teresa Catholic Church.
Service information
10:00AM-1:00PM
2610 S. Texas Ave.
Bryan, TX 77802
11:00AM
2610 S. Texas Ave.
Bryan, TX 77802
2:00PM
1212 Lucky St.
Bryan, TX 77803
