Ortencia Alvarez De Garcia, 74, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 3, at Trevino-Smith Funeral Home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 3, at St. Teresa Catholic Church.

