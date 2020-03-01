Ricky Amos, 61, of Calvert, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Memorial Funeral Home in Hearne. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Ricky Amos as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

