Feb. 2, 1931 - April 30, 2020
Loretta Andrews, 89, of Caldwell, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 30, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 5, in the Caldwell Masonic Cemetery. Pastor Wayne Calder will preside over services. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home.
Loretta Mae Boedeker was born in Cameron, TX on February 2, 1931 to parents Herman F. Boedeker and Marcella (Matula) Boedeker. She went to Business College and worked for an insurance company. Loretta was married to Verne Curtis Andrews on October 5, 1963 in Caldwell, TX. She was a very loving wife, mother and devoted to her husband in all his endeavors. Loretta was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church.
She was preceded by her husband of 47 years, Curtis Andrews; and both of her parents H. F. and Marcella Boedeker.
She is survived by her son, Michael Palermo; grandson, Samuel M. Palermo and wife Shawn; three grandsons, Kyle, Carmine and Nickolas.
