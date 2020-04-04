Catherine "Cathy" Ann Wright, age 75, of Bryan, TX. passed away on March 28, 2020 after a lengthy battle with a chronic illness.
Cathy was born June 29, 1944 in Kansas City, MO. to Jerome Conry and Agnes Ihnow Conry. She moved to Bryan in 1957 and, being an excellent student, graduated as a member of the National Honor Society from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1961. She married Fred "Freddy" Wright in 1964 and started her family. Cathy enjoyed over 35 years of service with Texas A&M University, concluding her service with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in 2001.
After she retired, Cathy enjoyed daily crossword and sudoku puzzles. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed traveling with Fred to Alaska, Washington, Big Bend, and to family gatherings around the state. She was tough, but also sweet. We will all miss her loving nature, home cooking, sense of humor, and her laugh.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Leah Wright; grandson, Christopher Van Winkle; her sister, Lynn Conry Seale; and her brother-in-law Sam George.
Cathy is survived by her husband, Fred; daughter, Christy Van Winkle, husband Alan, and grandchildren, Jarrod and Jessica; son, Richard, wife Christina, and grandchildren, Benjamin and William; son, Craig, wife Jennifer, and grandchildren, Frankie and Phoenix; her sister, Marge George; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either: Hospice Brazos Valley (https://www.hospicebrazosvalley.org), or Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation (http://www.curethekids.org/donate/)
