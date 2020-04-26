June 2, 1940 - April 23, 2020
Rod Armstrong, 79, of Bryan passed away peacefully the morning of April 23, 2020, in the home he loved and in the loving care of the family he considered his most important achievement.
Roger Frank Armstrong was born June 2, 1940, in Geneseo, Illinois, a town of less than 4,000 on the outskirts of the Quad Cities region of Iowa. His parents were Vernon Armstrong, a livestock buyer and small businessman, and Viola (Guild) Armstrong, a housewife and mother to Rod and his younger brother, Ben Scott Armstrong.
Rod sang in the school choir, acted in school plays, and earned spending money by baling hay for local farmers and working as a lifeguard. He was an active and competitive youth who enjoyed being outside and played all sports, including football, basketball, track and baseball. He credited his favorite uncle, Scott Larimer, for instilling a love of all sports and for teaching him the rules and etiquette of golf, which became a hobby that he pursued passionately for the rest of his life.
Rod attended Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, on a football scholarship. He also attended Black Hawk College in Moline, Illinois, and graduated from Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois.
After college, he worked briefly for his father's business and then joined the U.S. Air Force. After serving his country as a security analyst for four years, he managed a Red Wing Shoe Store in San Antonio. Then Rod became an auditor for Harte-Hanks Communications, which was headquartered in San Antonio and owned newspapers across Texas. That led to an opportunity in 1975 to become business manager of The Eagle, a Harte-Hanks newspaper that served Bryan, College Station and the Brazos Valley.
Rod remained at The Eagle for 43 years, a rock of stability in the often turbulent business of a daily newspaper. He remained the newspaper's chief financial officer through five owners and nine publishers, earning the respect and trust of each of them. He was a natural leader who was admired by the newspaper's staff for his integrity and commitment to accuracy, as well as his good humor and friendly personality.
When Rod reported to his new position at The Eagle in 1975, it was a milestone not only for his career but also his personal life. At The Eagle he met a co-worker, Clara Jones, who captured his attention with "her smile and her auburn hair." They married on April 14, 1979, honeymooned in Galveston, and spent the next 41 years building a family and a life together.
The year they married, Rod and Clara also bought a dilapidated piece of property in the Steep Hollow area just west of Bryan. Over the next four decades, they steadily renovated and expanded, building a beautiful home for their growing family that also became the primary gathering spot for their large network of extended family and friends. The Armstrongs hosted hundreds of holiday dinners and lunches, countless parties and celebrations, and dozens of showers and even weddings. Rod was a gracious and generous host who opened his home and his heart to all comers, treating every guest like family, loving every child like his own, and serving up endless pots of his homemade beans and bottomless pitchers of his signature margaritas.
Rod touched the lives of many people who will remember a larger-than-life man with a bark bigger than his bite, and a heart bigger than both. He favored old shorts, worn-out T-shirts and beat-up boat shoes, which were his uniform for his favorite activities: working around his property, driving his tractor, mowing the grass and tending the burn pile. He also loved cheering on his beloved Dallas Cowboys and Texas Aggies, and vacationing with his family at the beach.
Rod was preceded in death by his parents; and by his grandparents, Frank and Hattie Guild and Burt and Jenny Armstrong.
He leaves behind a large, loving family and countless friends, including: his wife of 41 years, Clara Armstrong of Bryan; daughter, Ceslie Armstrong of Boerne; son, Tom Wright and his wife Judy of Bryan, and their sons, Zach and Chris; daughter, Brooke Moore and her husband Casey of Bryan, and their daughters, Leslie, Ramsie and Paislie; son, Kyle Armstrong and fiancée Lindsey Dauer of Bryan; a brother, Ben Armstrong and his wife Suzi of Sun Valley, Arizona; his brothers- and sisters-in-law, Charles and Patricia Jones of Bryan, Kenny and Norma Jones of Bryan, and Marie and Scot Walker of Bryan; many nephews, nieces, grandchildren, and other relatives; and countless friends.
Rod Armstrong lived a long, rewarding life filled with fun and humor, a commitment to his profession, and boundless love for his family and friends. His final months were marred by a difficult and painful battle against cancer, but now his pain has ended.
Today our beloved husband, father, Pawpaw and friend is at the beach … and enjoying the perfect view.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers of Bryan-College Station.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospice Brazos Valley or to the American Cancer Society.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com.
