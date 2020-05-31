Bob was born in Thrall, Texas to Millard and Florence Newton Arrington. He attended public schools in Thrall and Granger, Texas and the University of Texas at Austin where he received a Bachelor and Master Degrees in Geology. He worked for Conoco and Texas Eastern and as an independent geologist in this country, Argentina, Australia and several other foreign countries.
He was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church and previously attended St. Dunstan's in Houston since 1972 and served on the vestry during 1973-76, 1988-1990 and as a Junior Warden 1989 and Senior Warden in 1990.
Bob was preceded in death by Dotty, his wife of 42 years. Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Bobby and Ann Arrington of Picayunne, MS; daughter and son-in-law Cindy and Bill Morris of Bryan, Tx; four grandchildren, five great grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 1, 2020 in the Chapel of Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home, 13102 North Fwy, Houston, Texas 77060. Funeral Services for Bob will be held at 11 a.m. with burial immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church Fund in Bob's name.
