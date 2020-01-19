February 18, 1963 - December 31, 2019
Donald L. Atkinson, Jr. was born on Westover AFB in Chicopee, Massachusetts on February 18, 1963. His dad was in the Air Force and he and his family traveled extensively throughout Europe and Don started school in Germany. In 1972 they moved back to Bryan, Texas, to be near family. Don, or "Donnie" as he was known by close friends and family, attended Bryan High School and graduated with the class of 1981. After graduation he attended Texas A&M University. He then moved to San Angelo where he was employed by Roddy Peoples of VSA Networks. After the network was sold, he was transferred to Oklahoma City and employed by First Oklahoma AG covering agricultural news for decades. He was a member of the National Association Farm Broadcasting for 25 years. Recently he owned his own company and produced stories that ran on RFD-TV, First Oklahoma AG, High Plains Journal and the Oklahoman Newspaper. Don will be remembered for his wonderful speaking voice and his willingness to share information and answer questions for co-workers and the new guys. Don passed away on December 31, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Conny Ford-Atkinson, daughter Renee and husband Ryan Rogers, son Zachary all from Oklahoma City, his mother Dorothy and husband James B. Wilson of Bryan, father Donald Atkinson Sr. and wife Libby of Rio Hondo, brother Mark Wilson and nieces Erin and Elissa Wilson of Georgetown. Don loved dogs and is survived by rescue dogs Eva and Penny.
A celebration of life for Don was held in Oklahoma City on January 10, 2020. Burial service will be held at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Bryan.
