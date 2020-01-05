March 11, 1928 - December 15, 2019
Merle Aulenbacher, alias "Big Bill" or "Handsome", passed away peacefully December 15 after a long and courageous battle with many health issues. Ever a Marine, Bill did not complain nor ask for sympathy. Celebration of Life Services for Bill will be Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Calloway Jones Funeral Home in Bryan Texas. Visitation will be from 11am-12 pm with the Memorial Service at 12 followed by a catered lunch.
Bill loved life and enjoyed his family, travelling all over the world and using his engineering skills to craft everything from a patented down-hole fishing tool to paper airplanes for his great grandsons, Stryker and Steel. He was full of fun and mischief, even at 91 years old.
Bill was born on March 11, 1928, the third son of Walter W. Aulenbacher and Alma Wilhemina Aulenbacher, in Pittsburg, Pennsylavania. Bill admired and appreciated both of his older brothers, Walter and Al, who proceeded him in death. Bill married the absolute love of his life, Carolyn Ann Hill on March 4, 1955. This marriage brought Karen Lynn and Sheryl Lee to join Reade as a family. Bill attended night school at the University of Houston, pursuing an engineering degree, in addition to working full time to support his loving family. Bill worked as an international oil field salesman and manager for Brown Oil Tool and AZ International Tool prior to launching his own company, Quint A. His work took he and Carolyn to many foreign countries where they had many, many wonderful experiences. Bill was a proud Marine, serving as an Artillery Specialist in the Korean War.
His beautiful bride, Carolyn and beautiful and fun daughter, Sheryl Lee, precede Bill in death. He is survived by Karen Heintz and son-in-law, Charlie; son, Reade and wife, Gay; Grandchildren, Jason and Kyle Simpson, Kimberly Heintz, Steven Reade Aulenbacher and many loving great grandchildren, friends, nieces and nephews.
As Bill loved children so very much, and if you are inclined, please donate to St. Jude's Hospital or the Shriners Children's Hospital.
