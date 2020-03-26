Craig Ayers, 60, of Caldwell, Texas, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. Due to required precautionary measures, services will be limited to family only. Arrangements are in the care of Strickland Funeral Home in Caldwell.

To plant a tree in memory of Craig Ayers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.