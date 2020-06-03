Albert L. "Bill" Aymond, 90, of Hearne, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at First Baptist Church in Hearne. Arrangements are entrusted to McCauley Funeral Home in Franklin.

