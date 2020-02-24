Frank Balcar, 94, of Dime Box, Texas, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, February 24, at Dime Box Brethren Church. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, at the church. Arrangements are under the care of Strickland Funeral Home of Caldwell.

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Balcar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.