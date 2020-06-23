Aug. 8, 1925 - June 16, 2020
Jesse Lee Ballard born August 8, 1925 in Victoria County, Texas, passed away June 16, 2020 in Bryan, Texas. A graveside service will take place in September at the Crescent Valley Cemetery in Victoria, Texas.
He will be missed by his children, Billy Adams, Andrea Heath and her husband David, and Jesse Ballard, Jr.; grandchildren, Brenda Adams, Joel Heath, Todd Heath and his wife Shalane, Rory Ballard, Jesse Ballard III, Jade Marie Williams and her husband Clint; and great-grandchildren, Blake McCardell, Lance Ballard, Logan Ballard, Laniee Ballard, Remy Ballard, Reese Williams, and Ember Heath.
